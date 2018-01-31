The Undertaker talked to the camera before his match at WrestleMania 33

“They say fighters can grow old in one fight, so hopefully this isn’t that fight. Dealing with the numerous injuries that I work around, I’m not prepared physically as well as I could. That’s kind of the big issue, just making sure there’s always enough gas in the tank. One of my biggest fears is kind of becoming a parody of myself. They happen to buy a ticket to see Undertaker wrestle, they should get the best Undertaker I can give them. You always wonder when you walk into the dressing room, ‘Oh, here comes the old guy again.’ Yeah, just an old guy who’s not afraid to put a size 15 up your ass if you get out of line.”

source: WWE Network

