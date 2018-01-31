The Undertaker talked to the camera before his match at WrestleMania 33

Jan 31, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“They say fighters can grow old in one fight, so hopefully this isn’t that fight. Dealing with the numerous injuries that I work around, I’m not prepared physically as well as I could. That’s kind of the big issue, just making sure there’s always enough gas in the tank. One of my biggest fears is kind of becoming a parody of myself. They happen to buy a ticket to see Undertaker wrestle, they should get the best Undertaker I can give them. You always wonder when you walk into the dressing room, ‘Oh, here comes the old guy again.’ Yeah, just an old guy who’s not afraid to put a size 15 up your ass if you get out of line.”

source: WWE Network

