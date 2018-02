1. Punishment Martinez defeated Dobbs

After the match, Dalton Castle comes to the ring and brawls with Martinez and gets the upper hand.

2. Coast To Coast (Shaheem Ali and Leon St. Giovanni) defeated War Machine (Hanson and Ray Rowe)

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

So Cal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky) defeated BULLET CLUB (Cody, Adam Page, and Marty Scurll)

(Visited 1 times, 3 visits today)