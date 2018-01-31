PROGRESS Chapter 62: Fear No More, Come to Dust Results – 1/28/18 – London, England

Dark Tag Team Match

Never Say Die (Alex Cupid and Dillon D’Angelo) defeated Team Whitewolf (Adam Chase and A-Kid)

1. Natural Progression Series V – First Round Match

Chris Ridgeway defeated Omari

2. Roy Johnson defeated William Eaver

3. Three-Way Match

Zack Saber Jr. defeated Chris Brookes and Trent Seven

4. PROGRESS World Championship Match

Travis Banks (c) defeated TK Cooper

5. PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match

Toni Storm (c) defeated Chakara

-Millie McKenzie was supposed to challenge Storm, but was unable to compete due to injury.

6. Jimmy Havoc and Mark Haskins defeated Danny Jones and Mark Andrews

7. Morgan Webster defeated Doug Williams

8. PROGRESS Atlas Championship Match

WALTER (c) defeated Timothy Thatcher

(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)