PROGRESS Chapter 62: Fear No More, Come to Dust Results – 1/28/18 – London, England

Jan 31, 2018 - by Michael Riba

Dark Tag Team Match
Never Say Die (Alex Cupid and Dillon D’Angelo) defeated Team Whitewolf (Adam Chase and A-Kid)

1. Natural Progression Series V – First Round Match
Chris Ridgeway defeated Omari

2. Roy Johnson defeated William Eaver

3. Three-Way Match
Zack Saber Jr. defeated Chris Brookes and Trent Seven

4. PROGRESS World Championship Match
Travis Banks (c) defeated TK Cooper

5. PROGRESS Women’s Championship Match
Toni Storm (c) defeated Chakara
-Millie McKenzie was supposed to challenge Storm, but was unable to compete due to injury.

6. Jimmy Havoc and Mark Haskins defeated Danny Jones and Mark Andrews

7. Morgan Webster defeated Doug Williams

8. PROGRESS Atlas Championship Match
WALTER (c) defeated Timothy Thatcher

