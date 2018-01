Poll results: Best match at the Royal Rumble

Best match at the Royal Rumble

Men’s Royal Rumble match (41%, 135 Votes)

Women’s Royal Rumble match (39%, 128 Votes)

AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (8%, 28 Votes)

Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman vs. Kane (5%, 18 Votes)

The Usos vs. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin (5%, 17 Votes)

Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan vs. Cesaro and Sheamus (2%, 6 Votes)

Total Voters: 332

