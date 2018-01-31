Met Life Stadium rumored to be hosting WrestleMania 35 next year

Robbie Fox from Barstool Sports is reporting that WrestleMania 35 will take place from the Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

If the news is confirmed, this means that the Met Life Stadium will host its second WrestleMania, having last hosted WrestleMania 29 in 2013 with a main event of The Rock vs John Cena for the WWE title.

The report also states that Detroit and Philadelphia were heavily considered as host cities but ultimately the company went again with New Jersey.

The announcement of the host city will be done later this week according to Fox and the date is expected to be April 7. WWE will be promoting the whole WrestleMania week event as from New York, rather than New Jersey.

It’s worth nothing that this past November, Brad Shepard – the man who broke the XFL news and announcement date last year – reported that “barring an unexpected change, Metlife Stadium will host WrestleMania 35.”

(Visited 1 times, 14 visits today)