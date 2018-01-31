Ed Nordholm and Impact’s two EVPs talk about Borash and EC3 leaving

Impact Wrestling’s Ed Nordholm confirmed to Newsweek that longtime employee Jeremy Borash has left the company and is now workin for WWE.

“We wish him all the best. He’s a talented guy and has been with the company forever since the old TNA days. But we have a lot of talented guys—change is good and it gives other guys a chance to step up,” Nordholm said.

His comments were echoed by Impact Wrestling EVP Scott D’Amore, who credited Borash for giving him one of his first breaks in wrestling. “But we have editors on our team who don’t get the notoriety that Jeremy does in terms of the work they put in to making the show perfect. We have great players ready to step up.”

Don Callis, the other EVP for Impact Wrestling, also talked about EC3 leaving, mentioning that change is good and while EC3 was a talented individual, they acquired the services of Brian Cage, Johnny Impact, and Austin Aries.

