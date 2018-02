Dragon Gate “Open the New Year Gate – Day 9” Results – 1/28/18 – Kobe, Japan

1. Kagetora and Mondai Ryu defeated Yosuke Santa Maria and Yuki Yoshioka

2. Over Generation (CIMA and Gamma) defeated Kotoka and Atsushi Shiiba

3. Ben-K defeated Takashi Yoshida

4. Flamita and Bandido defeated Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Tribe Vanguard (YAMATO, BxB Hulk, and Kzy) defeated MaxiMuM (Naruki Doi, Jason Lee, and Big R Shimizu)

6. ANTIAS (Shingo Takagi and Yasushi Kanda) vs. Ryo Saito and Punch Tominaga (No Contest)

7. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Masaaki Mochizuki, Genki Horiguchi, and Susumu Yokosuka defeated ANTIAS (T-Hawk, Eita, and El Rindaman)

