DDT “D-King Grand Prix 2018 – The Final” Results – 1/28/18 – Tokyo, Japan

1. Naomi Yoshimura defeated Nobuhiro Shimatani

2. Yukio Sakaguchi and Kota Umeda defeated Mizuki Watase and Yuki Ueno

3. Super Sasadango Machine amd Saki Akai defeated Antonio Honda and Tanomusaku Toba

4. 3-Way Tag Team Match

KUDO and Masahiro Takanashi defeated Soma Takao and Kouki Iwasaki and Kazusada Higuchi and Daiki Shimomura

5. Danshoku Dino and Keisuke Ishii vs. Jiro Kuroshio and Joey Ryan (No Contest)

6. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Makoto Oishi, Shunma Katsumata, and MAO defeated Sanshiro Takagi, Toru Owashi, and Kazuki Hirata

7. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Daisuke Sasaki, Tetsuya Endo, and Mad Polly defeated Konosuke Takeshita Konosuke Takeshita, Akito, and Mike Bailey

8. D-King Grand Prix 2018 – Final

Shuji Ishikawa defeated HARASHIMA

