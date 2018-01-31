Cyborg on Rousey going to WWE: “she will be happy in WWE … wins and losses are decided before the shows”

source: MMAFighting.com:

“I believe that she will be happy in WWE, and it’s completely different from the reality of MMA,” Cyborg told MMA Fighting. “For an example, wins and losses are decided before the shows.”

Rousey will “devote 100 percent of my time to wrestling right now”, but didn’t announce whether or not she is retired from MMA. Asked about her losses to Holm and Nunes in an interview with ESPN, the new WWE star said she would “rather not” discuss it.

“I think it’s normal,” Cyborg said of Rousey not talking about her last UFC fights. “In reality, we can only talk about things that we already overcame in our minds. She hasn’t overcome her MMA losses yet, even in another stage of her career. Sometimes people need professional help to get over it.”





