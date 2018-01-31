CHIKARA “Beware the Snowman” Results – 1/28/18 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

1. Oleg the Usurper defeated Kobald

-Blank, the former Race Jaxon, challenges Proletariat Boar of Moldova to a match on National Pro Wrestling Day.

2. Travis Huckabee defeated Gran Akuma

3. Proletariat Boar of Moldova defeated Cornelius Crummels

-After the match, Proletariat accepts Blank’s challenge

4. Four Corner Tag Team Elimination Match

The Closers (Rick Roland and Sloan Caprice) defeated The Throwbacks (Dasher Hatfield and Mark Angelosetti), The Legion Of Red (Frightmare and Hallowicked) and Dez Peloton (Donald Kluger and Jasper Tippins)

5. 17 defeated Ophidian

6. Oceanea and Merlok defeated Hermit Crab and Cajun Crawdad

7. CHIKARA Grand Championship Match

Juan Francisco de Coronado (c) defeated Hype Rockwell

8. Encore Match

Razerhawk defeated Sonny Defarge

