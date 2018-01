1/30/18 Smackdown Live Viewership

Smackdown yesterday did 2,509,000 viewers, down 71,000 viewers from last week’s show. It went against heavy competition from Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address which did nearly 12 million viewers on Fox News alone. Smackdown was #9 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic and was #21 in overall viewership.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

