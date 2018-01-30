Rousey back in Colombia for movie as WWE tries to secure The Rock for Mania tag match

WWE’s newest recruit, Ronda Rousey, is back in Bogota, Colombia to resume filming her scenes for her upcoming movie Mile 22.

Rousey flew in via a private jet on Sunday and was kept totally hidden from everyone at the Rumble until her time was up to come out in front of the cameras. The former UFC Bantamweight champion flew back to Colombia after the show.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that WWE is trying to secure the services of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to team up with Rousey at WrestleMania to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. All four worked an angle years ago at WrestleMania 31 in Santa Clara, with Rousey hip-tossing Triple H and then grabbing Stephanie by her arm, only to let her go unharmed.

Meanwhile, Roddy Piper’s kids Colt and Ariel spoke with TMZ regarding Rousey’s arrival and the jacket she was wearing. Colt was the one who personally gave his father’s jacket to Ronda on Sunday so she could wear it for her debut. Colt said that Roddy would be “damn proud” of Ronda because she deserves everything that she has gotten in her career. His sister Ariel said that she feels honored and cried a lot when she saw her wearing the jacket at the Rumble.

“That jacket, I saw it going down that aisle a thousand times and I never thought I’d get to see it again, but she’s the right lady to wear it,” Colt said.

(Visited 1 times, 19 visits today)