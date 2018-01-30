WWE hires longtime Impact employee Jeremy Borash

PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE has hired longtime Impact Wrestling employee Jeremy Borash.

This is a major, major, major loss for Impact Wrestling as Borash pretty much did everything in the company, was a great team player, a huge asset backstage, and was well-liked by everyone. His shocking departure will leave a big gap in the company. Borash is in Philadelphia and was backstage at the weekend shows reports PWInsider, but he kept a low profile telling people he was just visiting friends.

Borash started working for TNA since its inception in 2002, becoming the second employee on the company’s books. Throughout his 16-year career there he worked as a ring announcer, backstage interviewer, creative writer, editor, and was jack of all trades.

During the last set of Impact tapings, Borash did commentary for several weeks worth of television so his voice will still be heard on Impact for a couple of months unless the company decides to completely redo commentary in post-production.

Prior to joining Impact Wrestling, Borash worked for WCW doing their WCW Live! internet audio show and then moved to creative and on-screen character.

