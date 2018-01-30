Triple H on Rousey’s upcoming schedule

Triple H spoke to the USA Today, and revealed when Ronda Rousey will be back and training with WWE….

“She’ll finish up this movie, and then she’s in. She’ll be at the Performance Center, she’ll be training and working with us every day. And we’ll see where it goes. It is not for lack of desire or motivation, if anything. The two times she has been at the Performance Center training, we’ve had to try to get her to back off because she will train all day and all night if we let her.”

