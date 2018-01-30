Triple H on Rousey’s upcoming schedule

Jan 30, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

Triple H spoke to the USA Today, and revealed when Ronda Rousey will be back and training with WWE….

“She’ll finish up this movie, and then she’s in. She’ll be at the Performance Center, she’ll be training and working with us every day. And we’ll see where it goes. It is not for lack of desire or motivation, if anything. The two times she has been at the Performance Center training, we’ve had to try to get her to back off because she will train all day and all night if we let her.”

(Visited 1 times, 59 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

GRP #157: Royal Rumble thoughts, Raw 25, WWE HOF, Coach returns, XFL, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal