Title Match on Next Week’s WWE SmackDown, WWE Fastlane Main Event To Be Determined (Video, Photos)
Next week’s WWE SmackDown in Kansas City will feature Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens to crown a new #1 contender to the WWE Title. The winner will go on to face WWE Champion AJ Styles in the main event of the March 11th WWE Fastlane pay-per-view from Columbus, Ohio, which will be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 34.
Sami vs. Owens was made after SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan acknowledged the referee made a bad call in AJ’s 2-on-1 Handicap Match win over Sami and Owens at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Sunday.
Next Tuesday’s SmackDown will also feature WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode defending his title against Rusev. Rusev earned the title shot by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Kofi Kingston, Jinder Mahal and Zack Ryder on tonight’s SmackDown.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s show:
NEXT WEEK: It's going to be @FightOwensFight vs. @SamiZayn on #SDLive to determine @AJStylesOrg's opponent for the @WWE Championship at #WWEFastlane! pic.twitter.com/vgDM2b67jQ
— WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2018
Looks like the potential of "Co-@WWE Champions" is out the window as @WWEDanielBryan reveals that @SamiZayn and @FightOwensFight will battle for the opportunity to face #WWEChampion @AJStylesOrg at #WWEFastlane! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/vHivkuDUhh
— WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2018
The #ModernDayMaharaja @JinderMahal is showing a bit of disdain for #TheNewDay as this #Fatal4Way is set to get underway… #SDLive pic.twitter.com/ObnnF76aIh
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 31, 2018
Will it be a Happy #RusevDay for @RusevBUL? Will the #ModernDayMaharaja @JinderMahal get to redeem himself against @REALBobbyRoode?
Can @TrueKofi positively power HIS way to victory? Can @ZackRyder find his way back to #USTitle glory?#SDLive pic.twitter.com/vPdy3mWwGS
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 31, 2018
Dont touch the 🥞.#SDLive #Fatal4Way pic.twitter.com/6UWwU4xfQZ
— WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2018
HEAD OF STEAM on The #BulgarianBrute @RusevBUL! He wants BACK in the #USTitle picture! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/YPN4s9fbsa
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 31, 2018
IT'S RUSEV DAYYYYYYY!!!@RusevBUL makes @TrueKofi tap out to the #Accolade to earn a #USTitle opportunity! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/atLmdoV6j6
— WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2018
PANCAKES and BODIES are FLYING as @RusevBUL @ZackRyder @TrueKofi & @JinderMahal square off for the opportunity to face @REALBobbyRoode for the #USTitle! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/lWebikYXvF
— WWE (@WWE) January 31, 2018
Mark your 🗓.
NEXT TUESDAY is #RusevDay as @RusevBUL will challenge @REALBobbyRoode for the #USTitle on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/XLUZRThiel
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 31, 2018
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
WWE Stars Already Upset with Ronda Rousey, NXT Star Getting a Main Roster Title Shot?, Jericho’s WWE Future, New WrestleMania 34 Main Event Revealed, Must See New Mandy Rose, Lana Personal Photos, More