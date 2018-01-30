Title Match on Next Week’s WWE SmackDown, WWE Fastlane Main Event To Be Determined (Video, Photos)

Next week’s WWE SmackDown in Kansas City will feature Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens to crown a new #1 contender to the WWE Title. The winner will go on to face WWE Champion AJ Styles in the main event of the March 11th WWE Fastlane pay-per-view from Columbus, Ohio, which will be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 34.

Sami vs. Owens was made after SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan acknowledged the referee made a bad call in AJ’s 2-on-1 Handicap Match win over Sami and Owens at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Sunday.

Next Tuesday’s SmackDown will also feature WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode defending his title against Rusev. Rusev earned the title shot by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Kofi Kingston, Jinder Mahal and Zack Ryder on tonight’s SmackDown.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s show:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

WWE Stars Already Upset with Ronda Rousey, NXT Star Getting a Main Roster Title Shot?, Jericho’s WWE Future, New WrestleMania 34 Main Event Revealed, Must See New Mandy Rose, Lana Personal Photos, More

(Visited 1 times, 29 visits today)