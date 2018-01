Seth Rollins comments on being allowed to bring back the Curb Stomp

“I was pretty excited to reconnect with an old friend. It’s been 3 years since I’ve been able to perform the move. It got a nice reaction from the crowd, and from the online audience as well. It was exciting to bring it back. Hopefully moving forward it will be a nice piece to add to my arsenal.”

