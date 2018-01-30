Nikki Bella, Nia Jax, and Sasha Banks not happy with Rousey overshadowing the Rumble

A couple of female WWE Superstars don’t seem to be too thrilled about Ronda Rousey joining WWE or how the company pushed her debut overshadowing the history-making first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match on Sunday.

Nikki Bella started the whole thing on Twitter when she replied to a WWE tweet about Ronda Rousey offering her candid thoughts on the night just moments after the Rumble finished.

“Wonder what all the 30 other women candid thoughts were too?” Nikki tweeted. She then answered a fan’s question who asked what did she think of Rousey’s arrival. “Awesome!… if it was tonight,” Nikki wrote, referring to Monday. “Not last night when the women of WWE that have worked so hard for SO many years and years to make history.”

Nia Jax also spoke about WWE’s continuous push of Rousey on social media. “UP NEXT: We receive the moment you’ve all been talking about…” the WWE Twitter account said showing a photo of Rousey pointing to the WrestleMania sign. “Cool she’s here….I guess 30 women making history can just be forgotten,” Jax responded.

Sasha Banks, appearing on the Busted Open radio show, was asked repeatedly about Rousey and every time the topic came up, she replied with, “I have nothing nice to say so I can’t say anything at all.” When then quizzed about what she would do if she goes to work and her name is next to Rousey’s for a segment, the former champion said she’d do what she does every time and does her job.

WWE Hall of Famer Madusa also took a dig at WWE for suddenly ignoring the Rumble. Madusa said that the problem is not with her, but with the company for discrediting all the women before her. “I totally love and support Ronda and everything she did to change the future for women. My rant is not at her. I am merely making sure the women of wrestling get the credit that is due,” she wrote.

