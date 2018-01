New GM of 205 Live Announced – Cruiserweight Title Tournament Announced

Drake Maverick is the new General Manager of 205 Live. He was formerly known as ‘Rockstar Spud’ in TNA/Impact Wrestling, where he was a 2-time X Division Champion.

Maverick has announced a 16-man single-elimination tournament to crown a new WWE Cruiserweight Champion, with the tournament final being held at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans.

