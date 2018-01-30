LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN 1/30

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Greg Hamilton is in the ring to introduce the winner of the men’s Royal Rumble and out comes Shinsuke Nakamura to a pop.

Nakamura takes the mic but fans won’t stop chanting his name. Nakamura recalls the Rumble and knees to the faces of Sami Zayn, John Cena, Roman Reigns, and at WrestleMania 34… it will be knee to the face of WWE Champion AJ Styles, new WWE Champion. Nakamura points up at the WrestleMania banner hanging up high. The music interrupts and out comes Sami with Kevin Owens.

Owens calls for everyone to give it up for the Rumble winner. Owens says Nakamura can point to the sign all he wants but they were screwed out of the WWE Title on Sunday night. Owens says they should be standing here as co-WWE Champions but this happened… we see stills from the 2-on-1 Handicap Match on Sunday night, won by Styles. Owens says they were once again victims of SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon trying to hold them down. They knock the referee for failing at his one job. Sami says Owens technically never tagged in, he just got caught up in the heat of the moment. Sami says Owens’ passion and the incompetence of the referee got them into this mess but the bottom line is that AJ pinned the wrong man. Owens says they’re due another opportunity at the title and it will be them facing AJ at WrestleMania, not Nakamura. Sami jumps around with the “yep!” chant. Nakamura says AJ is a winner but Sami and Owens are losers. Fans do the “yep!” chant now. The music interrupts and out comes the WWE Champion.

Fans chant for AJ as he comes to the stage. Styles says they can talk all they want but there will be a trainwreck on the grandest stage of them all and it will be he vs. Nakamura. Styles says right here in Philly, on SmackDown, the house that he built, he proposes that they turn this dream match into a dream team. AJ proposes a tag match against Owens and Sami. Fans chant “yes!” but Sami and Owens leave the ring. Fans boo them now. They stop and come back to the apron. Sami asks if they really want this match and fans chant “yes!” now. Owens says nope. Nakamura and AJ knock Sami and Owens off the apron to the floor. Sami and Owens hold their faces and back up the ramp as Nakamura’s music hits.

– Still to come, Kofi Kingston vs. Rusev vs. Zack Ryder vs. Jinder Mahal to crown a new contender to the WWE United States Title. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see stills from Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Fatal 4 Way to Crown a New #1 Contender to WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode: Kofi Kingston vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Rusev vs. Zack Ryder

We go to the ring and out comes The New Day – Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods. Jinder Mahal, Rusev and Zack Ryder are waiting in the ring. The cameras cut backstage to SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Bryan says AJ Styles does not have the power to make matches but Bryan does. He confirms the tag match for tonight. Sami complains about the Rumble finish. Bryan says the referee’s decision is final but he did make a mistake. Owens ends up asking Bryan to make this right and not let Shane McMahon keep them down. Bryan agrees that they deserve another shot. Bryan says they will get another shot at the WWE Title next week. Bryan says next week it will be Owens vs. Sami with the winner facing AJ at the Fastlane pay-per-view in February. Sami and Owens don’t like the news.

We go back to the ring and the match begins. Jinder rocks Kofi while Rusev beats Ryder down. Jinder drops Kofi but Kofi fights back while Rusev has control on the floor. Jinder floors Kofi. Ryder drops Rusev and goes in the ring to knock Jinder out to the floor. WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode is also out for commentary with Tom Phillips, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Big E is throwing pancakes around.

Rusev comes in and works Ryder around now as Kofi fights back on Jinder. Kofi drops Rusev with a dropkick but Ryder eventually comes from behind and drops Kofi for a pin attempt that Jinder breaks up. Ryder and Jinder go at it now. Ryder clotheslines Jinder to the floor. Ryder runs the ropes and dropkicks Jinder through the ropes, sending him back into the announce table. Ryder follows but Kofi runs the ropes and nails a dive, taking Ryder and Jinder down. Rusev is in the ring now. Rusev runs the ropes but has his leg grabbed by Sunil Singh as fans boo. Aiden English comes over and grabs Singh, pushing him back into Big E and Woods. The pancakes are dropped on the floor and Big E isn’t happy. The referee ejects Woods, Big E, Singh and English from ringside. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Jinder drops Kofi on the floor, then Rusev. Rusev gets sent into the ring post and he goes down. Jinder returns to the ring and drops Ryder for a 2 count. Jinder drops knees on Ryder and keeps him down. Rusev returns to the ring but Jinder beats him around the ring. Rusev drops Jinder twice with a pair of kicks. Jinder gets fired up to a pop. Rusev with a big charge into the corner, sending Jinder to the floor for a breather. Rusev runs into Ryder’s knees in the corner. Ryder with a missile dropkick from the top and more offense in the corner. Ryder with the Broski Boot. Jinder runs in and superkicks Ryder to the mat for a 2 count.

Jinder with a 2 count on Rusev now. Kofi runs in and takes out Jinder and Rusev. Kofi with the Boom Drop on Jinder. Kofi with SOS on Ryder for a 2 count as Jinder breaks it up. Jinder with a huge clothesline on Ryder. Rusev knocks Jinder over the top rope to the floor. Rusev stacks Kofi on Ryder and goes for The Accolade but Jinder runs in with a roll-up for a 2 count. Jinder ends up dropping Rusev with a knee to the face. Jinder grabs Rusev for The Khallas but it’s countered. Ryder charges and hits the Rough Ryder on Jinder. Rusev with a big superkick on Ryder. Kofi misses Trouble In Paradise and SOS on Rusev. Rusev counters and puts Kofi into The Accolade for the win and the title shot.

Winner and New #1 Contender to the WWE United States Title: Rusev

– After the match, Rusev stands tall to a pop as his music hits. Rusev rolls out of the ring and faces off with Roode at the announce table, warning him about the title. Rusev walks off as Roode’s music hits.

– We see SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos walking somewhere. They say they have had this on lock and warn the other tag teams to pay attention to what they have to say. The Usos are coming at us, live and in living color, next. Back to commercial.

