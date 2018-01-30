Batista on his last WWE stint: “I wish it didn’t happen”

Jan 30, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“Man, if I could do that whole run over, I know I probably wouldn’t be able to make much difference, but I wish it didn’t happen. It was just bad all the way around. I argued every day with writers and Vince and everything because, from the first day, I just didn’t like the way things were going. There’s nothing else I could’ve done. I tried everything I could and the only thing I really regret about that whole run, and it sounds really awful, but I just didn’t put a lot of effort into going back in better shape. And now, when I see pictures of myself from then, I know the fans expect a certain look from me, and I didn’t give it to them and I kind of realize it sounds really stupid, but I wish I put more effort into the shape that I was in because I didn’t. I just wanted to go back and wrestle. I wasn’t so concerned about being ‘The Animal’ and looking that way.”

source: E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness


(Visited 1 times, 4 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

GRP #157: Royal Rumble thoughts, Raw 25, WWE HOF, Coach returns, XFL, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal