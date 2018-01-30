Batista on his last WWE stint: “I wish it didn’t happen”

“Man, if I could do that whole run over, I know I probably wouldn’t be able to make much difference, but I wish it didn’t happen. It was just bad all the way around. I argued every day with writers and Vince and everything because, from the first day, I just didn’t like the way things were going. There’s nothing else I could’ve done. I tried everything I could and the only thing I really regret about that whole run, and it sounds really awful, but I just didn’t put a lot of effort into going back in better shape. And now, when I see pictures of myself from then, I know the fans expect a certain look from me, and I didn’t give it to them and I kind of realize it sounds really stupid, but I wish I put more effort into the shape that I was in because I didn’t. I just wanted to go back and wrestle. I wasn’t so concerned about being ‘The Animal’ and looking that way.”

source: E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness





