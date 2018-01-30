1/29/18 Raw Viewership

The post-Royal Rumble Raw did an average of 3,394,000 viewers, down 1.13 million viewers from the Raw 25th anniversary episode. Taking out the special, Raw had an increase of just 144,000 viewers over the January 15 episode.

Hour one did 3,662,000 viewers, followed by 3,461,000 in the second hour, and then down to 3,061,000 viewers in the third and final hour. Raw lost 600,000 viewers from hour one to hour three. Compared to the post-Rumble Raw of last year, Raw did 222,000 viewers less even though there was all the hype of Ronda Rousey.

Raw was #1, #2, and #3 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

