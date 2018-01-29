WWE Hall of Fame Spoilers

Jan 29, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck
Post Category: News Tags: Ivory, Mark Henry
I feel like The Dudleyz could have been a headlining induction. Here’s hoping they don’t go overboard with the amount of people they induct as the show lasts a really long time with all the speeches and there is only so many people they can induct. It’s not like there’s a lot of HOF worthy people been created in the last decade. They should definitely think about cutting back a bit.
