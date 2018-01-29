Viral video star Shanquis meets his favorite WWE Superstars at the Rumble

Last month, a video went viral of a high school student named Charles Thompson Jr., giving an NXT toy belt for Christmas to his friend Shanquis while in the hallway of their school.

The special needs boy Shanquis was overjoyed and quickly posed ala Randy Orton with the title. The original video, posted on December 22, got over 422,000 likes and over 139,000 retweets. “Everybody know I love Shanquis and that he loves the WWE, so it was only right I got him a belt for Christmas,” Thompson wrote at the time.

Yesterday at the Royal Rumble, Thompson brought Shanquis with him to meet his favorite WWE Superstars. In a four-minute heart warming video posted by WWE, Shanquis is seen meeting Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, John Cena, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles as they are showered with gifts.

You can see the awesome video below.

