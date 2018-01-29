Updated Card for the 2018 WWE Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View

Jan 29, 2018 - by Marc Middleton

Tonight’s post-Royal Rumble RAW saw three Superstars qualify for the WWE Elimination Chamber match – John Cena defeated Finn Balor, Elias defeated Matt Hardy and Braun Strowman defeated Kane in a Last Man Standing match.

The next three Chamber qualifying matches should take place on next week’s RAW. As noted, the winner of the Chamber match will earn a WrestleMania 34 shot at WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

Below is the updated card for the RAW-exclusive Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, which takes place on February 25th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas:

Elimination Chamber to Crown a New WWE Universal Title #1 Contender
John Cena vs. Elias vs. Braun Strowman vs. 3 Superstars TBA

First-Ever Women’s Elimination Chamber for the RAW Women’s Title
Alexa Bliss defends against 5 Superstars TBA

– Still to come, Titus Worldwide vs. The Bar. Back to commercial.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Ronda Rousey WrestleMania 34 Plans Revealed, Big Spoiler for Tonight’s RAW, WWE Title Change News, Must See New Lana & Kelly Kelly & Nikki Bella Photos, Major NJPW Developments, More

(Visited 1 times, 7 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

GRP #157: Royal Rumble thoughts, Raw 25, WWE HOF, Coach returns, XFL, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal