The statistics behind the 2018 Royal Rumble

Every year at the Rumble, there’s always someone who comes in and throws a bunch of people out. This year it was different, as the most thrown in the men’s Rumble was four, while it was five from the women’s Rumble.

No one lasted an hour either, with two individuals coming close to that but they came up a few minutes short.

Here are some fun facts and stats from this year’s Royal Rumble matches.

Finn Balor nearly went an hour in the Rumble, with 57 minutes and 38 seconds in the ring, eliminating Baron Corbin, Aiden English, Dolph Ziggler, and Rey Mysterio. Unfortunately for the first-ever WWE Universal champion, John Cena threw him out in the final four.

Shinsuke Nakamura, the winner of the match, came in second in terms of total time in the ring, with 44 minutes and 38 seconds. He eliminated Sami Zayn, John Cena, and Roman Reigns to become the first Japanese Superstar to win the Royal Rumble.

Sheamus was the “Bushwhacker Luke” or the “Santino Marella” this year, getting eliminated 20 seconds in after stepping between the ropes. It’s not a record, but something that Heath Slater will brag on about probably forever!

There was only one other person who eliminated four individuals apart from Finn Balor, the most in this year’s men’s Rumble. That was Roman Reigns, who threw out Titus O’Neil, The Miz, Seth Rollins, and Randy Orton.

The total match time was 1 hour, 5 minutes, and 27 seconds.

Sasha Banks was the longest one in the ring with 54 minutes and 46 seconds on the clock, eliminating three people – Vickie Guerrero (with Becky), Bayley, and Trish Stratus, before being thrown out by the Bella Twins.

Becky Lynch came in second in terms of longest in the ring, with 30 minutes and 54 seconds. She eliminated Lita and Vickie Guerrero (with Sasha) but was thrown out by Ruby Riott.

The shortest time in the ring went to Vickie Guerrero, with 57 seconds on the clock screaming “Excuse me!” before Sasha, Becky, Ruby Riott, and Michelle McCool threw her out.

Michelle McCool had the most eliminations, five in total, throwing out Sonya Deville, Liv Morgan, Molly Holly, Lana, and Vickie. Nikki Bella, Asuka, and Nia Jax were second with four eliminations each.

The winner, Asuka, came in at #25 and lasted 19 minutes and 41 seconds.

The total match time for the women’s Rumble match was 58 minutes and 57 seconds.

