Lots of congratulations for the Dudley Boyz

Just a sampling…

I couldn’t be prouder of my colleagues, comrades and

co-conspirators@bullyray5150 and @TestifyDVon

– THE DUDLEY BOYZ –

who also came straight out of NYC and went on to achieve

UNIVERSAL TAG TEAM EXCELLENCE

via the Fighting Town of

🤓DUDLEYVILLE🤓#YouDeserveIt #WWEHOF https://t.co/I2fgNo16L7

— Joel Gertner (@StudMuffinSays) January 29, 2018