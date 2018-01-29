Lots of congratulations for the Dudley Boyz
Just a sampling…
I couldn’t be prouder of my colleagues, comrades and
co-conspirators@bullyray5150 and @TestifyDVon
– THE DUDLEY BOYZ –
who also came straight out of NYC and went on to achieve
UNIVERSAL TAG TEAM EXCELLENCE
via the Fighting Town of
🤓DUDLEYVILLE🤓#YouDeserveIt #WWEHOF https://t.co/I2fgNo16L7
— Joel Gertner (@StudMuffinSays) January 29, 2018
Congratulations @bullyray5150 and @TestifyDVon on your @wwe HOF induction! This is so deserved and awesome. #GETTHETABLES !!!!!! https://t.co/oVuA78Acr7
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) January 29, 2018
Congrats to the Dudley Boyz on being the next inductees into the @WWE Hall of Fame! @bullyray5150 @TestifyDVon pic.twitter.com/JD7LlEt6lN
— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) January 29, 2018