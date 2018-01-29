LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW 1/29

Join us tonight at 8pm EST for live WWE RAW coverage from Philadelphia. Below is the line-up for tonight:

* Royal Rumble fallout

* Roman Reigns vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz

* John Cena vs. Finn Balor (Elimination Chamber Qualifier)

* Matt Hardy vs. Elias (Elimination Chamber Qualifier)

* Last Man Standing: Kane vs. Braun Strowman (Elimination Chamber Qualifier)

* Jonathan Coachman’s return to announce with Corey Graves and Michael Cole

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Ronda Rousey WrestleMania 34 Plans Revealed, Big Spoiler for Tonight’s RAW, WWE Title Change News, Must See New Lana & Kelly Kelly & Nikki Bella Photos, Major NJPW Developments, More

(Visited 1 times, 33 visits today)