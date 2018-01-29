GRP #157: Royal Rumble thoughts, Raw 25, WWE HOF, Coach returns, XFL, more

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Steve Gerweck and Frank Dee are finally back with the latest edition of the Gerweck Report podcast.

Topics covered include:

– Thoughts on the Royal Rumble

– Lots of surprise returns!

– Did the Women’s Royal Rumble deliver?

– Ronda Rousey signs with WWE

– Potential Wrestlemania matches

– What are they doing with Dolph Ziggler?

– Coachman returns to WWE

– Dudley Boyz, Goldberg announced for the WWE Hall of Fame

– The dismal Raw 25

– Still no Hogan?

– The departure of music guru Jim Johnston

– Is WWE filling a little competition from New Japan?

– Is Lensar worth the money WWE has invested into him?

– Why is McMahon relaunching the XFL?

– and more!

Warning: Strong language

Warning: Strong language

