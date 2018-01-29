GRP #157: Royal Rumble thoughts, Raw 25, WWE HOF, Coach returns, XFL, more

Jan 29, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

Steve Gerweck and Frank Dee are finally back with the latest edition of the Gerweck Report podcast.

Topics covered include:

– Thoughts on the Royal Rumble
– Lots of surprise returns!
– Did the Women’s Royal Rumble deliver?
– Ronda Rousey signs with WWE
– Potential Wrestlemania matches
– What are they doing with Dolph Ziggler?
– Coachman returns to WWE
– Dudley Boyz, Goldberg announced for the WWE Hall of Fame
– The dismal Raw 25
– Still no Hogan?
– The departure of music guru Jim Johnston
– Is WWE filling a little competition from New Japan?
– Is Lensar worth the money WWE has invested into him?
– Why is McMahon relaunching the XFL?
– and more!

Warning: Strong language

