GRP #157: Royal Rumble thoughts, Raw 25, WWE HOF, Coach returns, XFL, more
Steve Gerweck and Frank Dee are finally back with the latest edition of the Gerweck Report podcast.
Topics covered include:
– Thoughts on the Royal Rumble
– Lots of surprise returns!
– Did the Women’s Royal Rumble deliver?
– Ronda Rousey signs with WWE
– Potential Wrestlemania matches
– What are they doing with Dolph Ziggler?
– Coachman returns to WWE
– Dudley Boyz, Goldberg announced for the WWE Hall of Fame
– The dismal Raw 25
– Still no Hogan?
– The departure of music guru Jim Johnston
– Is WWE filling a little competition from New Japan?
– Is Lensar worth the money WWE has invested into him?
– Why is McMahon relaunching the XFL?
– and more!
Warning: Strong language
Have a question for the on the podcast? Tweet them @gerweck
—
Click here for the 2014 Gerweck Report podcasts
click here for the 2016 Gerweck Report podcasts