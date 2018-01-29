A Rumble…a shocker win…and a (sort of) surprise debut

Bob Magee

Pro Wrestling: Between the Sheets

PWBTS.com

My Lord, that was a night. It had all the set-up for a disaster….an always loud and unpredictable Philadelphia crowd super-charged the week before the Super Bowl to boot….Roman Reigns almost being guaranteed to win the Royal Rumble…in Philadelphia after what happened at the Rumble in Philadelphia in 2015. A woman’s Royal Rumble with rumors of a Stephanie McMahon entrance at 30 to somehow set-up Ronda Rousey‘s participation at Wrestlemania. Rousey denying she was there and literally flying to Columbia for movie work only days before the Rumble. Plus two more days of TV in Philadelphia with RAW and Smackdown, and a potential of crowds shitting all over TV and filing the nights with Eagles and “F#%k Tom Brady” chants (actually and loudly heard during NXT Takeover anyway). How very happy many of us are to be proven wrong this morning. For a four-hour PPV…plus the long pre-show…the Philadelphia crowd stayed hot and positive (OK, they did boo the hell out of Roman Reigns) until the main event Women’s Royal Rumble…and the reveal of Ronda Rousey at the end. The four hours literally FLEW by…with the hottest PPV in recent memory for PPV…including Wrestlemanias.

WWE is guaranteed a ton of mainstream publicity this week, with the full time signing of Rousey….hard to get during Super Bowl week. In the wrestling world, it set up this week for great ratings and TV, with a pumped Philadelphia crowd (and a happy one, which works great for TV)…and the smart cliff-hanger as to which Champion she will challenge, which makes people tune-in to RAW and Smackdown to see.

Then, there’s the men’s Royal Rumble.

Everyone assumed that Roman Reigns was winning the Rumble, so he could then challenge Brock Lesnar. The latter is most likely happening anyway. But truth be told, Reigns didn’t need the Rumble to do it. But Vince McMahon usually being Vince McMahon, he tends to assume “I’ll tell you what you like”, and has forced it more than once. In 2015, it had disastrous consequences. in 2015, Daniel Bryan was eliminated early, after a weeks-long comeback angle…created an angry crowd reaction throughout the rest of the match. Then, when Roman Reigns won…a even louder, angrier Philadelphia crowd took a nuclear dump all over it….to the point it made mainstream press. Even The Rock, who came out post- Rumble to put over Reigns, was loudly booed…something you’d never think possible ESPN’s Bill Simmons put it bluntly on his Twitter account that night: “The city of Philly just tipped over the Roman Reigns bandwagon and set it on fire.” That night and the next day, #CancelWWENetwork was the top trend on Twitter. The WWE Network canceling page crashed, and people bombed social media for days.So…..with all that…last night, its been widely predicted and betting odds predicted a Reigns win to allow for a challenge to Lesnar, and said “Dear God, not again”. A few people looked at the possibility of a AJ Styles-Shinsuke Nakamura watch, which could be set up with a Styles win in his handicap title match, which he won….but thought…nah, Vince McMahon isn’t going to pull the trigger. After all, Nakamura has been stuck in seemingly pointless rivalries, including the Wrestlecrap-worthy ethnic insults of Jinder Mahal. Fans know from experience from 3 years ago what happens when they get behind someone in a Rumble. Well, we were proven wrong…in an end of the Rumble which had people on the edge of their seats and Nakamura winning, the Wells Fargo exploded. Lots has been set up for tonight and tomorrow. They have a charged Philadelphia crowd, days before a Super Bowl and two nights of TV in front of it. During the weeks of the Road to Wrestlemania, these shows seldom disappoint. It’ll actually be fun to watch.