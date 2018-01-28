wXw “We Love Wrestling Tour: 2018” – 1/26/17 – Wolfenbuttel, Germany

Jan 28, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Avalanche defeated Lucky Kid

2. “Massive” Jurn Simmons defeated Veit Müller

3. Da Mack defeated Julian Pace

4. wXw Shotgun Championship Match
Bobby Gunns (c) defeated Leon van Gasteren

5. Absolute Andy defeated Jay Skillet

6. Killer Kelly defeated Veda Scott

7. wXw World Tag Team Championship Match
RINGKAMPF (WALTER and Timothy Thatcher) (c) defeated RISE (Ivan Kiev and John “Bad Bones” Klinger)

