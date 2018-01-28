WWE Raw Live Event Results – 1/27/18 – Baltimore, Maryland
1. Matt Hardy defeated Bray Wyatt
2. Triple Threat Tag Team Match
The Bar defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
3. Cedric Alexander defeated Drew Gulak
4. WWE Universal Championship Match
Brock Lesnar (w/Paul Heyman) defeated Kane
5. Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins
6. Elias defeated Finn Balor
7. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Jason Jordan, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins defeated The Miztourage
