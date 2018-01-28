Poll results: Who will win the Womens Royal Rumble?
Who will win the Womens Royal Rumble?
Asuka (46%, 234 Votes)
Ronda Rousey (25%, 130 Votes)
Stephanie McMahon (4%, 21 Votes)
Becky Lynch (4%, 21 Votes)
Nia Jax (4%, 20 Votes)
Sasha Banks (3%, 13 Votes)
Charlotte (2%, 12 Votes)
Other (2%, 10 Votes)
Paige (2%, 10 Votes)
Bayley (2%, 9 Votes)
Lita (1%, 7 Votes)
Trish Stratus (1%, 7 Votes)
Naomi (1%, 6 Votes)
Kairi Sane (1%, 5 Votes)
Beth Phoenix (1%, 3 Votes)
Brie Bella (1%, 3 Votes)
Natalya (0%, 2 Votes)
Total Voters: 513
(Visited 1 times, 11 visits today)