Poll results: Who will win the Royal Rumble?
Shinsuke Nakamura (35%, 169 Votes)
Roman Reigns (17%, 81 Votes)
Finn Balor (12%, 58 Votes)
Daniel Bryan (9%, 42 Votes)
Braun Strowman (6%, 28 Votes)
Other (5%, 24 Votes)
Dolph Ziggler (4%, 20 Votes)
John Cena (4%, 17 Votes)
AJ Styles (2%, 9 Votes)
Bobby Roode (2%, 8 Votes)
Kevin Owens (1%, 6 Votes)
Seth Rollins (1%, 5 Votes)
Randy Orton (1%, 5 Votes)
Jinder Mahal (1%, 4 Votes)
Baron Corbin (1%, 3 Votes)
Sami Zayn (0%, 2 Votes)
Bray Wyatt (0%, 2 Votes)
Total Voters: 483
