Photos, Videos: Who Won the WWE Royal Rumble?, Rey Mysterio and Other Stars Return
Shinsuke Nakamura is going to WrestleMania 34 after winning tonight’s 30-man Royal Rumble match in Philadelphia. Nakamura last eliminated Roman Reigns to get the win and confirmed after the match that he will be facing WWE Champion AJ Styles at WrestleMania.
Tonight’s Rumble match saw surprise entrances by WWE NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas, Adam Cole, “The Hurricane” Shane Helms, Rey Mysterio and Dolph Ziggler.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s match:
Welcome back to the announce table for the 2018 #RoyalRumble match, @JerryLawler! #RumbleForAll pic.twitter.com/x5EU5lFqAq
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 29, 2018
HOW FITTING, that's on #RusevDay, the #1️⃣ entrant in the 2018 Men's #RoyalRumble match is @RusevBUL! #RumbleForAll pic.twitter.com/SV5bOEsNfH
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
Despite entering at #2️⃣, @FinnBalor is ALL SMILES for his FIRST #RoyalRumble match! #RumbleForAll pic.twitter.com/DCyEGnzfmL
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
#RusevDay #RusevDay #RusevDay #RusevDay #RusevDay #RusevDay #RusevDay #RusevDay #RusevDay #RusevDay #RusevDay #RusevDay #RusevDay #RusevDay #RusevDay #RusevDay #RusevDay #RusevDay #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/Rj7Yk3S8Y2
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 29, 2018
The 2018 Men's #RoyalRumble match is officially UNDERWAY!@RusevBUL @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/0vSkKX1YEo
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 29, 2018
#3️⃣ = THE MAN-BEAST @Rhyno313!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/RtLkeB0M6Q
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
#4️⃣ = The #LoneWolf @BaronCorbinWWE!
🐺🐺🐺 #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/QtuRFA36Hv
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
#5️⃣ = @HeathSlaterOMRB…who just got BULLDOZED by the recently-eliminated @BaronCorbinWWE! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/7Cyg6r1qeP
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
#6️⃣ = HELLO, HE IS @IAmEliasWWE!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/AucdbmfTfp
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
#7️⃣ = @WWENXT CHAMPION @AndradeCienWWE! #ElÍdolo#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/3fcySdZ6tl
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
#8️⃣ = The #EaterOfWorlds @WWEBrayWyatt!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/bHeZ6mQijd
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
#9️⃣ = DON'T YOU DARE BE SOUR! CLAP for @WWEBigE of #TheNewDay!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/6R4t5ZyVsU
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
#1️⃣0️⃣ …was SUPPOSED to be @WWEDillinger, but @FightOwensFight & @SamiZayn have STRUCK!
SAMI ZAYN has now entered the #RoyalRumble match… pic.twitter.com/gLmTrFwO5g
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
#1️⃣1️⃣… JOKE'S ON @WWESheamus as @HeathSlaterOMRB eliminates him upon entering the ring for the FIRST TIME in this #RoyalRumble match! pic.twitter.com/nJtR4hcopZ
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
#1️⃣2️⃣ = #TheNewDay's @XavierWoodsPhD, and he's wasting NO TIME getting in there!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/bavtni0TMs
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
#1️⃣3️⃣ = #TitusWorldwide's @ApolloCrews!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/26hEFSr4y0
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
The ring is REALLY filling up now…#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/htyZ7dNzfI
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 29, 2018
#1️⃣4️⃣ = The KING of STRONG STYLE and @WWE's ROCKSTAR @ShinsukeN!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/LDfcpWeI6D
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
#1️⃣5️⃣ = Let's see how well the OTHER half of #TheBar fares… it's @WWECesaro!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/TJ8znfW6Yd
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
#1️⃣6️⃣ = The final member of #TheNewDay to join the fray, @TrueKofi!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/zZ3HzzbQJt
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
#1️⃣7️⃣ = The #ModernDayMaharaja @JinderMahal!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/dxvHUqCHjg
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
#1️⃣8️⃣ = @WWERollins is ready to BURN IT DOWN!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/TdsaK5w5KV
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
HE'S AT IT AGAIN! @TrueKofi is STILL IN this #RoyalRumble match! pic.twitter.com/HTLF3rqqoU
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 29, 2018
The #ModernDayMaharaja @JinderMahal has been left in a HEAP of PANCAKES!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/wvOGKyYw6p
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 29, 2018
#1️⃣9️⃣ = #WOKEN @MATTHARDYBRAND!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/wkmttaSgFL
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
#2️⃣0️⃣ has just entered the battle…AND HIS NAME IS @JohnCena!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/nO8zseUHvN
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
#2️⃣1️⃣… STAND BACK, THERE'S A HURRICANE COMIN' THROUGH!#RoyalRumble @ShaneHelmsCom pic.twitter.com/UbkMcx5DbX
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
#2️⃣2️⃣… Perhaps the #RusevDay celebration is NOT over, because here comes @WWEDramaKing!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/j3I4Eh0MfU
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
#2️⃣3️⃣ = The #UndisputedERA's @AdamColePro… BAY BAY!!!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/b71LIkHT6w
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
#2️⃣4️⃣ = #TheViper and 2-TIME #RoyalRumble match winner @RandyOrton! pic.twitter.com/Jv2XQiyx18
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
#2️⃣5️⃣ = #TitusWorldwide founder @TitusONeilWWE!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/JhowGLdEJh
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
#2️⃣6️⃣ = #ICChampion @mikethemiz, flanked by The #Miztourage!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/EWcygluNPi
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
#2️⃣7️⃣ = 2006 #RoyalRumble match winner @reymysterio!!!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/b0NCis6REn
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
#2️⃣8️⃣ = #TheBigDog @WWERomanReigns!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/4BEPSxadv2
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
HOW COULD YOU, @WWERomanReigns?!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/gkiLSH4ezz
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 29, 2018
#2️⃣9️⃣ = THE BIZARRE ONE @Goldust!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/iR6T7KjlkL
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
No, you're not dreaming. @reymysterio just entered the 2018 #RoyalRumble Match at #27!!! pic.twitter.com/kDqhxNMYhr
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
#3️⃣0️⃣… DID YOU MISS HIM?! @HEELZiggler is BACK!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/tyqrKec77y
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
We are down to the FINAL SIX in the Men's #RoyalRumble match LIVE on @WWENetwork!@ShinsukeN@FinnBalor@WWERomanReigns@JohnCena@RandyOrton@reymysterio pic.twitter.com/PHmnjg7U5O
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 29, 2018
DIAL IT UP TWO TIMES! 6️⃣1️⃣9️⃣ to @JohnCena AND @WWERomanReigns!#RoyalRumble @reymysterio pic.twitter.com/6Yh15ef98x
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 29, 2018
We are down to FOUR…@ShinsukeN@FinnBalor@JohnCena@WWERomanReigns#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/CLb9qyc6UI
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
Hey, THIS looks familiar!#RoyalRumble @FinnBalor @ShinsukeN pic.twitter.com/YovFH5xTVF
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 29, 2018
It's a little messy in the YARD right about now…#RoyalRumble @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/Eshwl19erP
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 29, 2018
It's all about @WrestleMania for @JohnCena, and that's why HE just eliminated @FinnBalor from the Men's #RoyalRumble match!
Down to 3️⃣… pic.twitter.com/4UFT6KnPiE
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
GAME FACE! @ShinsukeN just ELIMINATED @JohnCena, and we are down to TWO in the Men's #RoyalRumble match!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/eblmUelrCp
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
It all comes down to THIS: @ShinsukeN or @WWERomanReigns?!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/7kZvaVUNe9
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 29, 2018
KINSHA– NOPE… SPEAR!!!#RoyalRumble @WWERomanReigns @ShinsukeN pic.twitter.com/AtZo9JyUdm
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
HERE IS YOUR WINNER of the 2018 Men's #RoyalRumble match…@ShinsukeN!!!!! pic.twitter.com/vy92p0vTgA
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
The 2018 Men's #RoyalRumble match winner has spoken…@ShinsukeN wants @WWE Champion @AJStylesOrg at @WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/ghJncoW39H
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
