Photos, Videos: Ronda Rousey Makes WWE Debut, Winner of the First-Ever Women’s Royal Rumble, More
Ronda Rousey made her WWE debut at tonight’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view in Philadelphia following the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match, which closed the show and was won by Asuka.
Rousey interrupted a post-match segment with Asuka, RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. It was not announced who Asuka’s WrestleMania 34 opponent will be. Rousey came out and tried to shake Asuka’s hand but Asuka slapped her hand away. She also took a look at the titles before leaving the ring and shaking the hand of special guest commentator Stephanie McMahon. Rousey smiled on the stage and continued to point at the WrestleMania 34 banner as the pay-per-view went off the air.
The women’s Rumble saw surprise appearances from WWE NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon, WWE Hall of Famer Lita, Kairi Sane, Molly Holly, Torrie Wilson, Michelle McCool, Vickie Guerrero, Kelly Kelly, WWE Hall of Famer Jacqueline Moore, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus.
Below are photos and videos from the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match and Rousey’s debut:
HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE! @WWEAsuka is GOING to @WrestleMania as the first-ever winner of the Women's #RoyalRumble match!#RumbleForAll pic.twitter.com/xtuNPLshQQ
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
WHAT?!
ROWDY @RondaRousey is HERE in Philadelphia at @WWE #RoyalRumble!!! pic.twitter.com/Aue3HOrJIT
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
It seems @RondaRousey ALSO wants to go to @WrestleMania…#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/yha3PGBPL8
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
ROWDY @RondaRousey is shaking hands with @StephMcMahon?!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/R2miS8E377
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
What is @RondaRousey doing here?!#RoyalRumble #RumbleForAll pic.twitter.com/AN3t95ArYT
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 29, 2018
Everyone's eyes are on #WrestleMania 34…
…including @RondaRousey's!!! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/ynkps4gqx5
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
