Photos, Videos: New RAW Tag Team Champions Crowned at WWE Royal Rumble Tonight
Sheamus and Cesaro defeated Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions at tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view in Philadelphia.
This is The Bar’s 4th RAW Tag Team Title reign together. Cesaro is now a five-time tag team champion. Rollins and Jordan had been champions since winning the titles on the Christmas RAW, defeating The Bar.
Below are videos and photos from tonight’s match:
From the Men's #RoyalRumble match…to the #RAW #TagTeamTitles match, here comes @WWERollins!
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/iVZ8wI0GVJ
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
The #NextGenerationOfGreat @JasonJordanJJ is fresh as a daisy!#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/QhuOx2xEAs
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 29, 2018
Will it be a HAPPY BIRTHDAY for @WWESheamus at @WWE #RoyalRumble?
He and @WWECesaro challenge for the #RAW #TagTeamTitles LIVE RIGHT NOW on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/z3JCmOaONc
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) January 29, 2018
We are UNDERWAY for the #RAW #TagTeamTitles as #TheBar looks to take back the gold from @WWERollins and @JasonJordanJJ! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/c1nJjr4Oeg
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 29, 2018
BOTH @WWESheamus and @WWECesaro fall victim to the athleticism of @WWERollins! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/1KVQEFvFLk
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
This is why they don't just set #TheBar…
THEY ARE THE BAR! #RoyalRumble @WWESheamus @WWECesaro pic.twitter.com/Ijl4Efmgdi
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 29, 2018
How much more of this onslaught from @WWECesaro and @WWESheamus can #Raw #TagTeamChampion @WWERollins take tonight?! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/DoCgibOtuM
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
It doesn't look like @JasonJordanJJ can continue in this #RAW #TagTeamTitles match… #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/Q589M9xTGr
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
A 2-for-1 SPECIAL as @WWERollins lands the #FrogSplash on both @WWECesaro & @WWESheamus! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/uRnIwV3oEK
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 29, 2018
They've done it AGAIN! @WWECesaro & @WWESheamus are now 3-TIME #RAW #TagTeamChampions as they defeat @WWERollins & @JasonJordanJJ at #RoyalRumble! pic.twitter.com/Kkkzp8k8Yk
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2018
