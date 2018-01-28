Orders of Entry and Elimination for the 2018 WWE Royal Rumble Women’s Match

As noted, Asuka won the first-ever 30-woman WWE Royal Rumble match at tonight’s pay-per-view in Philadelphia and will now go on to WrestleMania 34 to face either SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair or RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss.

Below are orders of entry and elimination for the match:

Order of Entrants:

1. Sasha Banks

2. Becky Lynch

3. Sarah Logan

4. Mandy Rose

5. WWE Hall of Famer Lita

6. Kairi Sane

7. Tamina Snuka

8. Dana Brooke

9. Torrie Wilson

10. Sonya Deville

11. Liv Morgan

12. Molly Holly

13. Lana

14. Michelle McCool

15. Ruby Riott

16. Vickie Guerrero

17. Carmella

18. Natalya

19. Kelly Kelly

20. Naomi

21. WWE Hall of Famer Jacqueline Moore

22. Nia Jax

23. WWE NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon

24. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix

25. Asuka

26. Mickie James

27. Nikki Bella

28. Brie Bella

29. Bayley

30. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

Order of Eliminations:

1. Mandy Rose

2. Tamina Snuka

3. Lita

4. Kairi Sane

5. Dana Brooke

6. Torrie Wilson

7. Sarah Logan

8. Sonya Deville

9. Liv Morgan

10. Molly Holly

11. Lana

12. Vickie Guerrero

13. Michelle McCool

14. Becky Lynch

15. Jacqueline

16. Kelly Kelly

17. Ruby Riott

18. Naomi

19. Beth Phoenix

20. Ember Moon

21. Carmella

22. Mickie James

23. Nia Jax

24. Bayley

25. Natalya

26. Trish Stratus

27. Sasha Banks

28. Brie Bella

29. Nikki Bella

Winner: Asuka

