Orders of Entry and Elimination for the 2018 WWE Royal Rumble Women’s Match
As noted, Asuka won the first-ever 30-woman WWE Royal Rumble match at tonight’s pay-per-view in Philadelphia and will now go on to WrestleMania 34 to face either SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair or RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss.
Below are orders of entry and elimination for the match:
Order of Entrants:
1. Sasha Banks
2. Becky Lynch
3. Sarah Logan
4. Mandy Rose
5. WWE Hall of Famer Lita
6. Kairi Sane
7. Tamina Snuka
8. Dana Brooke
9. Torrie Wilson
10. Sonya Deville
11. Liv Morgan
12. Molly Holly
13. Lana
14. Michelle McCool
15. Ruby Riott
16. Vickie Guerrero
17. Carmella
18. Natalya
19. Kelly Kelly
20. Naomi
21. WWE Hall of Famer Jacqueline Moore
22. Nia Jax
23. WWE NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon
24. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix
25. Asuka
26. Mickie James
27. Nikki Bella
28. Brie Bella
29. Bayley
30. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus
Order of Eliminations:
1. Mandy Rose
2. Tamina Snuka
3. Lita
4. Kairi Sane
5. Dana Brooke
6. Torrie Wilson
7. Sarah Logan
8. Sonya Deville
9. Liv Morgan
10. Molly Holly
11. Lana
12. Vickie Guerrero
13. Michelle McCool
14. Becky Lynch
15. Jacqueline
16. Kelly Kelly
17. Ruby Riott
18. Naomi
19. Beth Phoenix
20. Ember Moon
21. Carmella
22. Mickie James
23. Nia Jax
24. Bayley
25. Natalya
26. Trish Stratus
27. Sasha Banks
28. Brie Bella
29. Nikki Bella
Winner: Asuka
