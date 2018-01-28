Orders of Entry and Elimination for the 2018 WWE Royal Rumble Men’s Match
As noted, Shinsuke Nakamura won tonight’s 30-man Royal Rumble match in Philadelphia and will now go on to face WWE Champion AJ Styles at WrestleMania 34.
Below are orders of entry and elimination for the match:
Order of Entrants:
1. Rusev
2. Finn Balor
3. Rhyno
4. Baron Corbin
5. Heath Slater
6. Elias
7. WWE NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas
8. Bray Wyatt
9. Big E
10. Tye Dillinger (spot stolen by Sami Zayn)
11. Sheamus
12. Xavier Woods
13. Apollo Crews
14. Shinsuke Nakamura
15. Cesaro
16. Kofi Kingston
17. Jinder Mahal
18. RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins
19. Matt Hardy
20. John Cena
21. “The Hurricane” Shane Helms
22. Aiden English
23. Adam Cole
24. Randy Orton
25. Titus O’Neil
26. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz
27. Rey Mysterio
28. Roman Reigns
29. Goldust
30. Dolph Ziggler
Order of Eliminations:
1. Rhyno
2. Baron Corbin
3. Sheamus
4. Heath Slater
5. Sami Zayn
6. Apollo Crews
7. Xavier Woods
8. Big E
9. Cesaro
10. Jinder Mahal
11. Kofi Kingston
12. Rusev
13. Matt Hardy
14. Bray Wyatt
15. Elias
16. “The Hurricane” Shane Helms
17. Aiden English
18. Andrade “Cien” Almas
19. Adam Cole
20. Titus O’Neil
21. The Miz
22. Seth Rollins
23. Goldust
24. Dolph Ziggler
25. Randy Orton
26. Rey Mysterio
27. Finn Balor
28. John Cena
29. Roman Reigns
Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
BIG UPDATE: Backstage News On Bobby Lashley Possibly Signing With WWE And Feuding With Brock Lesnar