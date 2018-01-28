Orders of Entry and Elimination for the 2018 WWE Royal Rumble Men’s Match

As noted, Shinsuke Nakamura won tonight’s 30-man Royal Rumble match in Philadelphia and will now go on to face WWE Champion AJ Styles at WrestleMania 34.

Below are orders of entry and elimination for the match:

Order of Entrants:

1. Rusev

2. Finn Balor

3. Rhyno

4. Baron Corbin

5. Heath Slater

6. Elias

7. WWE NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas

8. Bray Wyatt

9. Big E

10. Tye Dillinger (spot stolen by Sami Zayn)

11. Sheamus

12. Xavier Woods

13. Apollo Crews

14. Shinsuke Nakamura

15. Cesaro

16. Kofi Kingston

17. Jinder Mahal

18. RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins

19. Matt Hardy

20. John Cena

21. “The Hurricane” Shane Helms

22. Aiden English

23. Adam Cole

24. Randy Orton

25. Titus O’Neil

26. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz

27. Rey Mysterio

28. Roman Reigns

29. Goldust

30. Dolph Ziggler

Order of Eliminations:

1. Rhyno

2. Baron Corbin

3. Sheamus

4. Heath Slater

5. Sami Zayn

6. Apollo Crews

7. Xavier Woods

8. Big E

9. Cesaro

10. Jinder Mahal

11. Kofi Kingston

12. Rusev

13. Matt Hardy

14. Bray Wyatt

15. Elias

16. “The Hurricane” Shane Helms

17. Aiden English

18. Andrade “Cien” Almas

19. Adam Cole

20. Titus O’Neil

21. The Miz

22. Seth Rollins

23. Goldust

24. Dolph Ziggler

25. Randy Orton

26. Rey Mysterio

27. Finn Balor

28. John Cena

29. Roman Reigns

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

