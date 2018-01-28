Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that Bobby Lashley is expected to join WWE soon, after his negotiations with New Japan Pro Wrestling fell through. Meltzer says that the idea is to have Lashley work with Brock Lesnar in a program that will follow WrestleMania 34. The two wrestlers and mixed martial artists never crossed path and the company feels that it would be a big program. Lesnar’s contract with WWE expires right after WrestleMania so the fact that they’re already thinking of what’s next for Lesnar post-WrestleMania means that they’re confident that the current Universal champion will be re-signing with WWE. Dana White stated a couple of weeks ago that he expects Lesnar to return to the UFC at some point because Lesnar loves to fight. Lashley left Impact Wrestling earlier this month along with EC3 after the recent television tapings held at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. His last appearance in a WWE ring was in 2008.

