Brian Pillman biography released on Kindle

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

As of January 28th, the critically acclaimed ‘Crazy Like A Fox – The Definitive Chronicle of Brian Pillman 20 Years Later’, is now available on Kindle via Amazon.com. The book offers the most in-depth analysis of Brian’s personal and professional life, with unheard details of his football and wrestling careers complimented by exclusive interviews with close friends and colleagues, including the Pillman family, Dave Meltzer, Kim Wood, Bruce Hart, Raven, Jim Cornette, Shane Douglas, Mark Madden, Les Thatcher and many more.

“I think this is the best biography written on a wrestler that I’ve ever read” – Dave Meltzer, Wrestling Observer

“May very well be the most compelling pro wrestling biography in the history of the genre” – Alex Marvez, Sporting News

“Transcends wrestling bios” – Mike Johnson, PWInsider.com

“The book’s awesome. Everything you ever wanted to know about Brian Pillman” – Bryan Alvarez, F4WOnline.com

“The research that this author went into…it’s unbelievable. I can’t recommend this book enough. This was the best wrestling book of 2017” – John Pollock, POST Wrestling

“This is a fantastic book. I really, really recommend this book” – Todd Martin, PWTorch.com

