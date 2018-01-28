Almost time to Rumble

Live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, WWE presents the first pay-per-view of the year, the Royal Rumble, also airing on the WWE Network. The full card is as follows:

30-man over-the-top rope Royal Rumble match with the winner getting a title shot at WrestleMania 34; 30-woman over-the-top rope Royal Rumble match with the winner getting a title shot at WrestleMania 34; Brock Lesnar vs Braun Strowman vs Kane in a triple threat match for the WWE Universal title; AJ Styles vs Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a handicap match for the WWE title; Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan vs Cesaro and Sheamus for the Raw Tag Team titles; The Usos vs Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin in a 2-out-of-3 falls match for the Smackdown Tag Team titles.

Plus there will be three matches in the Kickoff show. Kalisto, Lince Dorado, and Gran Metalik vs Jack Gallagher, Drew Gulak, and TJP; Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs The Revival; and Bobby Roode defends the United States title in an open challenge.

The Royal Rumble is free for first-time subscribers to the WWE Network.

