WWE NXT Live Event Results – 1/26/18 – Toms River, New Jersey

1. The Street Profits defeated TM-61

2. Nikki Cross defeated Taynara Conti

3. Kassius Ohno defeated Fabian Aichner (w/Marcel Barthel)

4. Non-Title Tag Team Match

The Authors of Pain (w/Paul Ellering) defeated Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly

5. Ember Moon and Kairi Sane defeated Lacey Evans and Shayna Baszler

6. Aleister Black defeated Adam Cole

7. Johnny Gargano and Roderick Strong defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas and The Velveteen Dream (w/Zelina Vega)

(Visited 1 times, 4 visits today)