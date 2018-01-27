WWE NXT Live Event Results – 1/25/18 – Albany, New York
1. Kassius Ohno defeated Marcel Barthel
2. Kairi Sane defeated Lacey Evans
3. Adam Cole defeated Roderick Strong
4. The Authors of Pain (w/Paul Ellering) defeated The Street Profits
5. Aleister Black defeated Fabian Aichner
6. NXT Women’s Championship Match
Ember Moon defeated Shayne Baszler (via Disqualification)
7. NXT Tag Team Championship Match
Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly defeated TM-61
8. Johnny Gargano defeated The Velveteen Dream
