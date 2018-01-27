Vince McMahon accused of sexual assault

The New York Daily News and The Daily Beast have reported on alleged incident of sexual assault by Vince McMahon that occurred in January 2006 in Boca Raton, Florida. McMahon attempted to kiss and grope a woman at a tanning salon.

According to the documents:

“McMahon (then 60) went to the Tanzabar Tanning Salon in Boca Raton in January 2006 for a bronzing session. McMahon then allegedly tried to show a 22-year-old employee there some nude and semi-nude pictures on his phone. The woman then advised McMahon to stop, and McMahon went to tanned himself. After that, the alleged female victim claims that McMahon tried to kiss and fondle her before she could leave the room.”

Florida prosecutors opted to drop the charges due to lack of proof. A spokesman for the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office said, “Prosecutors have to file at a higher standard, which is proof above a reasonable doubt. It’s a much different standard than probable cause.” The spokesman added, “A misdemeanor that is not done in the presence of a law enforcement officer in Florida generally is not a prosecutable case unless there is a independent witnesses and or physical evidence as in photos — that kind of thing.”

The story comes out after Vince McMahon’s recent announcement for the revival of the XFL. During his press conference he impressed upon how the league would look to hire athletes and players with clean records.

(Visited 1 times, 97 visits today)