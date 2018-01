SHINE 48 Results – 1/26/18 – Ybor City, Florida

1. SHINE Sparkle Match

Amber Nova defeated Chelsea Durben

2. Stormie Lee defeated Tesha Price

3. Holidead defeated Dynamite DiDi

4. Brandi Lauren defeated Leva

5. Six-Woman Tag Team War

The Cutie Pie Club (Candy Cartwright, Kiera Hogan, and Dementia D’Rose) defeated Aerial Monroe, Priscilla Kelly, and Vanessa Kraven

6. Jordynne Grace defeated Natalia Markova

7. Santana defeated Renee Michelle

8. SHINE Tag Team Championship Match

Las Sicarias (Ivelisse and Mercedes Martinez) (c) defeated Isla Dawn and Lady Chardonnay

9. SHINE Championship Match

LuFisto (c) defeated Rain

