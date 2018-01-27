Oddsmakers predicting on who will win the two Royal Rumble matches

Bookmakers are in full force trying to predict who will be winning the 2018 men’s Royal Rumble and they all seem to be in agreement: Former NXT champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

Several betting companies all have Nakamura in the top spot although odds slightly vary between them. Other favorites in the match are Roman Reigns, John Cena, and Daniel Bryan, despite not being officially cleared to compete.

Several betting companies all have Nakamura in the top spot although odds slightly vary between them. Other favorites in the match are Roman Reigns, John Cena, and Daniel Bryan, despite not being officially cleared to compete.

For the women’s Royal Rumble, the story is again similar with Asuka the favorite to win the first-ever women’s Rumble match. Everyone seems to be in agreement for the second favorite, Ronda Rousey, although Rousey said she’s in Colombia to film a movie.

