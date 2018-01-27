Defiant #7 Results – 1/26/18 – London, England

IPW promoter Billy Wood arrives at the ring, accompanied by Damien Dunne and Robert Sharpe. IPW now has control over Defiant and Stu Bennett can not change it. Dunne and Sharpe have a short promo and announce Wood for Chain Reaction on February 18th featuring a 5-on-5 tag team match between IPW and Defiant Wrestling. Wood then announces a Defiant Championship match between Austin Aries and Gabriel Kidd for next week.

1. The Prestige (El Ligero and David Starr) defeated CCK (Chris Brookes and “The Kiwi Buzzsaw” Travis Banks)

2. #1 Contender’s (Defiant Women’s Championship) Match

“The First 21rst Century Bad Ass” Millie McKenzie defeated Xia Brookside

-After the match Bea Priestly appears. She says she spent two months in Japan wrestling for Stardom and becoming the first Gaijin to win the Goddess of Stardom Tag Team Championship Tournament. However, she has watched Millie anyway and has noticed that she is interested in the Defiant Women’s Championship, but she has to defeat her first. McKenzie accepts and wants to wrestle right away.

3. #1 Contender’s (Defiant Women’s Championship) Match

“The First 21rst Century Bad Ass” Millie McKenzie defeated Bea Priestly

4. “Liverpool’s No.1” Zack Gibson defeated Mihai

-Mihai is the student from Rampage’s Wrestling School who was attacked by Gibson last week.

5. Defiant Internet Championship Match

Zack Saber Jr. (c) defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey

(Visited 1 times, 4 visits today)