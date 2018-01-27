24 spots still to fill in the two Royal Rumble matches

WWE still has 24 spots to fill for the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble match tomorrow as 18 official entries in each match have been announced.

Just because there are 12 spots in the men’s Rumble, it does not mean that all 12 will be surprise entrants. WWE usually never announces all the individuals in the Rumble and leaves one or two spots for surprise entries.

Those announced in alphabetical order are Aiden English, Apollo Crews, Baron Corbin, Big E, Bray Wyatt, Elias, Finn Balor, John Cena, Kofi Kingston, Matt Hardy, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Rusev, Shinsuke Nakamura, Titus O’Neil, The Miz, Tye Dillinger, and Xavier Woods.

The case is different when it comes to the women’s Rumble match. All the available roster – minus the champions – are part of the match, so to fill the other 12 spots, they have to get a combination of NXT women, former Superstars, or independent talent brought over for one night only.

The entrants in the women’s Rumble are Asuka, Alicia Fox, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lana, Liv Morgan, Mandy Rose, Mickie James, Naomi, Natalya, Nia Jax, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Sasha Banks, Sonya Deville, and Tamina.

