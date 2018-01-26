WWE 24: Wrestlemania Orlando premieres on Sunday

The next WWE 24 special on the WWE Network will premiere this Sunday immediately following the Royal Rumble. WWE 24: WrestleMania Orlando will take a backstage look at the WrestleMania 33 weekend and the activities and chaos leading up to the biggest event of the year. This is the 14th episode of the popular WWE Network original series. WWE usually puts out four or five of these episodes every year. WWE Network cameras were filming on Monday at both locations for Raw 25 for an upcoming episode of this series.

