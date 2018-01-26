WrestleMania 34 Axxess Superstar schedule for VIP and Premium VIP tickets

The Superstar signing schedule for WrestleMania Axxess has been published. Only VIP and Premium VIP Superstars are announced as WWE does not reveal who will be greeting fans for general admission tickets.

On Thursday, April 5, Sasha Banks will be the VIP guest at 6PM while Goldberg will be the Premium VIP one at 8PM. On Friday, April 7, Andrade “Cien” Almas with Zelina Vega and Ember Moon will greet VIP ticket holders at 7PM while Shinsuke Nakamura will be there for Premium VIP ticket holders at 5PM.

There will be multiple sessions on Saturday. For VIP tickets, there will be Alexa Bliss at 1PM, Finn Balor at 3PM, Randy Orton at 3PM, The Hardy Boyz at 6PM, and Charlotte Flair at 8PM. Fans with Premium VIP tickets will have AJ Styles and Asuka at 8AM, Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman at 10AM, and Roman Reigns at 1PM.

On WrestleMania Sunday, Dean Ambrose is the VIP Superstar starting at 10AM and Daniel Bryan will be greeting Premium VIP guests starting at 8AM.

Ticketmaster.com will start selling tickets for these autograph signings starting on February 3 at 11AM EST.

